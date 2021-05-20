Women’s soccer ready for regional semifinals

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team has put together an impressive season so far and the Cougars will be looking to extend their season when they face Western Wyoming Community College Friday afternoon in the semi-finals of the Region IX Tournament in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
WNCC enters the semifinals at 6-5-2 and will face a Western Wyoming team who has a 7-4-2 record. The contest is slated for 3 p.m. in Cheyenne with the winner advancing to the Region IX championship game on Saturday.
The other semifinal will pit the host squad Laramie County Community College, 11-1, against Northeastern Junior College, 5-4-2. That game is slated for 1 p.m. on Friday.
Litzi Delarosa, a defender from Denver, said it means a lot to the team to be playing in the semifinals.
“Being in the semifinals means a lot to us because for one, half of our team came a long way from home, and two, we are doing it for our families.”
WNCC and Western Wyoming played once this season and Western Wyoming earned a 2-0 win on April 24. It was the second straight day the Cougars played while Western Wyoming had fresh legs.
Delarosa said this team has the potential to keep the season going.
“Our team is a lot more connected from the first games this season and we are more than ready,” she said. “This team needs to talk more on the field and work together as a team.”
Anything is possible for this Cougar team. They are entering the semifinals after a big win over Trinidad State Junior College in the first-round on the road. WNCC earned an overtime win over the Trojans as Destiny Mueller scored the winning goal with three seconds left in overtime for the 2-1 win.
The win over Trinidad was huge since the Trojans defeated WNCC 7-2 in the regular season.
“The feeling of beating Trinidad was a relief,” Delarosa said. “We felt accomplished and excited because the other teams are not ready for what is coming to them.”
What is coming from the Cougar women’s players is the mentality of playing with plenty of heart. WNCC has a small roster with just 13 players, which is just two substitutes. And, after two months of playing every weekend, the Cougars small roster is competing with all their heart.
That is what is making WNCC dangerous when it comes tournament time. Delarosa said this team has all the talent to win regionals and earn the school’s first national tournament berth.
“Yes, our team has what it takes to win regionals,” she said. “Despite our numbers, it would mean the world to us to make it to nationals and especially to our coach.”
Laramie County is the favorite for the tournament with its 11-1 record, but the other teams are all equal and anything can happen. The NJCAA national tournament is slated for June 3-8 in Evans, Georgia.
WNCC has all the talent to make a run. Region IX has three players listed in the top 40 scorers in the nation and the Cougars have two of the three. Andrea Jimenez is the highest player as the freshman from Denver is tied for eighth with 12 goals scored this season. Mueller is the other regional player in the Top 40 at tied for 38th with eight goals.
The only other Region IX player is LCCC’s Lauren Amerena with nine goals.
Jimenez is also 14th in the nation in points (goals and assists combined) with 28 points.
WNCC goalkeeper Ana Von Ruden is also having a nice season. The sophomore from Oregon, whose family now lives in Oshkosh, is 11th in the nation in saves with 75.
If the Cougar women can get a regional title, it would be the third regional title this season for WNCC athletics. Volleyball won regionals on April 2 while the baseball team won regionals last weekend. A regional title for the Cougar women would be their third in school history with the previous two coming in 2003 and 2008.
“We have fought so hard to make it this far and it does not end here,” Delarosa said. “This is just the beginning. No matter the score this Friday, we will be proud of making it this far.”