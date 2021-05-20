Women’s soccer ready for regional semifinals

Anything is possible for this Cougar team. They are entering the semifinals after a big win over Trinidad State Junior College in the first-round on the road. WNCC earned an overtime win over the Trojans as Destiny Mueller scored the winning goal with three seconds left in overtime for the 2-1 win.

The win over Trinidad was huge since the Trojans defeated WNCC 7-2 in the regular season.

“The feeling of beating Trinidad was a relief,” Delarosa said. “We felt accomplished and excited because the other teams are not ready for what is coming to them.”

What is coming from the Cougar women’s players is the mentality of playing with plenty of heart. WNCC has a small roster with just 13 players, which is just two substitutes. And, after two months of playing every weekend, the Cougars small roster is competing with all their heart.

That is what is making WNCC dangerous when it comes tournament time. Delarosa said this team has all the talent to win regionals and earn the school’s first national tournament berth.

“Yes, our team has what it takes to win regionals,” she said. “Despite our numbers, it would mean the world to us to make it to nationals and especially to our coach.”