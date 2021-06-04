Zephyrs drop doubleheader to Kearney Runza

Kearney Runza took two from the WESTCO Zephyrs in their doubleheader on Thursday at Cleveland Field.
In game one, the Zephyrs outhit Kearney 9-7, but couldn’t get any runners across the plate, WESTCO coach Jeremiah Luber said.
Luber said Kearney was solid from the top of the order to the bottom.
“They were really competitive at the plate all the way through the order, even though Hunter was getting to them in the first couple innings,” Luber said.
Luber said his team had an uneven performance on offense.
“We’d have a couple of really good at-bats, and a couple of really bad at-bats where we swung at some bad pitches,” he said. “You can’t do that when you got guys in scoring position and opportunities. (Kearney) didn’t do that and it’s why they were able to maximize their scoring opportunities.”
Zephyrs batters got ahead in the count but would swing at pitches outside of the strike zone.
“We’d have a 2-0 pitch count and we’d swing at one at our eyes or out of the strike zone and pop it up. It hurts a little bit more when you hit one on the screws right at a guy. These guys are good athletes they went and made a play,” Luber said.
Kearney hung up two runs on the scoreboard in the third inning when Jais Gappa doubled to bring Dylan Welsh and Karter Lee around to score.
Lucas Wegner connected on a double to knock in two runs. Scout Simmons and Cash Roseberry scored on the play. Welsh scored on a wild pitch to take a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Kearney made it 6-0 when Koren Conrad singled in Max Myers.
WESTCO scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth. Hunter McCollum hit a sacrifice fly that plated Keegan Nation.
Porter Robbins, Jerod Balthazor and Wyatt Haught all had two hits to lead the Zephyrs.
Hunter McCollum took the loss despite striking out seven batters in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Riley Miller earned the win with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
Kearney scored four runs in the first two innings to quickly jump on top of WESTCO in game two.
Jerrett Richter drove in Carter Reisig on a line drive to centerfield to cut the lead to 4-1.
A Myers single in the top extended the Kearney lead to 5-1.
WESTCO cut into Kearney’s lead in the bottom of the fourth. Izaiah Torrez reached first base on an error. Reising and Hunter Garcia scored to cut the lead to 5-3.
Kearney put the game out of reach with five runs in the top of the fifth with a 10-3 lead.
In the fifth, Dario Rodriguez hit a two-RBI single driving in Haught and Jace Heimerman.
Kearney added one more run in the sixth for the 11-5 win.
Rodriguez led WESTCO with two hits in three at-bats and two RBIs. Richter was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Robbins took the loss on the rubber. He pitched three innings and had two strikeouts. Heimerman struck out two batters and Richter recorded three in relief.
WESTCO takes on Kearney again on Friday, June 4 at ll:30 a.m.