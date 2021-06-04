Zephyrs drop doubleheader to Kearney Runza

Kearney Runza took two from the WESTCO Zephyrs in their doubleheader on Thursday at Cleveland Field.

In game one, the Zephyrs outhit Kearney 9-7, but couldn’t get any runners across the plate, WESTCO coach Jeremiah Luber said.

Luber said Kearney was solid from the top of the order to the bottom.

“They were really competitive at the plate all the way through the order, even though Hunter was getting to them in the first couple innings,” Luber said.

Luber said his team had an uneven performance on offense.

“We’d have a couple of really good at-bats, and a couple of really bad at-bats where we swung at some bad pitches,” he said. “You can’t do that when you got guys in scoring position and opportunities. (Kearney) didn’t do that and it’s why they were able to maximize their scoring opportunities.”

Zephyrs batters got ahead in the count but would swing at pitches outside of the strike zone.

“We’d have a 2-0 pitch count and we’d swing at one at our eyes or out of the strike zone and pop it up. It hurts a little bit more when you hit one on the screws right at a guy. These guys are good athletes they went and made a play,” Luber said.