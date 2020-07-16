Zephyrs edged by Buckley 12-11

WESTCO and Buckley got off to a hot start Wednesday, but it was the Bombers who held on for the heartbreaking 12-11 win over the Zephyrs.
WESTCO and Buckley both put up five, first-inning runs. A KJ Hartline single jumpstarted WESTCO, driving in Porter Robbins for the 1-0 lead.
Jerrod Balthazor put WESTCO up 2-0 on a Jace Heimerman grounder to second base. Tate Carson scored on a wild pitch, and Wyatt Haught drove in KJ Hartline to give WESTCO a 4-0 lead.
Iziah Torrez hit a sacrifice fly to knock in Heimerman for the 5-0 Zephyrs lead.
Buckley evened up the game in the bottom of the first, but WESTCO dropped another pair of runs in the top of the second.
A Heimerman single scored Carson and Hauhgt drove in Hartline to give the Zepyrs the 7-5 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Carson drove home Jerrod Balthazor and Hartline singled to score Creighton Dike for the 9-7 lead.
Buckley took the lead in the bottom of the eight on five runs.
WESTCO’s ninth-inning rally fell short, scoring just two runs to fall just one shy of tying the game.
Porter Robbins took the loss on the mound for WESTCO, pitching 1.1 innings and giving up four hits and six runs.
Balthazor and Carson led WESTCO with four hits. Balthazor, Hartline, Heimberman and Hauht each had two RBIS each for the Zephyrs. Carson and Torrez each added an RBI for WESTCO.
WESTCO is back in action Saturday, July 18 with games against Wheatland, Wyoming, and Miles City, Montana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.