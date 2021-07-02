Zephyrs split games in Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat Tournament

The WESTCO Zephyrs split a pair of contests Friday in the first day of the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat Tournament at Cleveland Field.
WESTCO opened the tourney scoring three runs in the sixth to hold on to top Buckley Bombers 6-4. The Zephyrs then surrendered eight runs in the last four innings in falling 8-1 to Wheatland.
The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday with plenty of baseball action. Saturday’s games will begin at 11 a.m. when WESTCO takes on the Casper Drillers. Casper and Wheatland will follow at 1:30 p.m. followed by Wheatland and Buckley at 4 p.m., Buckley and Ft. Morgan at 6:30 p.m., and WESTCO taking on Ft. Morgan at 9 p.m.
The tourney will wrap up Sunday with Buckley taking on Casper at 10 a.m., Casper facing Ft. Morgan at 12:30 p.m., and Ft. Morgan facing Wheatland at 3 p.m.
The first game saw WESTCO score two first-inning runs for a quick 2-0 lead. Jerod Balthazor and Wyatt Haught led off with walks and both scored on a single by Jace Heineman for the 2-0 lead.
Buckley came right back in the second, scoring three runs on two hits to grab a 3-2 lead.
WESTCO tied the game with a run in the third as Heineman doubles and scores on a hit by Dario Rodriquez.
The game stayed tied until the sixth when Buckley scored one run to grab a 4-3 lead.
WESTCO came back in the sixth with three runs on just one hit. Balthazor led off with a single followed by Haught reaching on a walk. Hunter McCollum then scored one run with a fly ball that the Buckley outfielder misplayed. Haught and McCollum each scored later to put WESTCO up 6-5.
WESTCO finished with six hits in the win. Heinerman and Robbins each had two hits and one RBI. Balthazor and Haught each had two runs scored.
The second game was a pitcher’s duel the first three innings as neither team scored. Wheatland finally scored in the fourth after a lead-off triple and then a single for the only run of the game.
Wheatland added two more runs in the fifth all with two outs for a 3-0 lead. Wheatland added three more in the sixth to grab a 6-0 lead.
WESTCO scored in the bottom of the sixth as McCollum blasted a lead-off home run to trail 61.
Wheatland followed with two more in the seventh to lead 8-1.
WESTCO finished with five hits in the contest. McCollum had the only extra-base hit with a home run.
Game 1
Buckley 030 001 0 – 4 5 5
Zephyrs 201 003 x – 6 6 1
WP – Porters Robbins; S – Wyatt Haught.