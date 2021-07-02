Zephyrs split games in Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat Tournament

The WESTCO Zephyrs split a pair of contests Friday in the first day of the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat Tournament at Cleveland Field.

WESTCO opened the tourney scoring three runs in the sixth to hold on to top Buckley Bombers 6-4. The Zephyrs then surrendered eight runs in the last four innings in falling 8-1 to Wheatland.

The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday with plenty of baseball action. Saturday’s games will begin at 11 a.m. when WESTCO takes on the Casper Drillers. Casper and Wheatland will follow at 1:30 p.m. followed by Wheatland and Buckley at 4 p.m., Buckley and Ft. Morgan at 6:30 p.m., and WESTCO taking on Ft. Morgan at 9 p.m.

The tourney will wrap up Sunday with Buckley taking on Casper at 10 a.m., Casper facing Ft. Morgan at 12:30 p.m., and Ft. Morgan facing Wheatland at 3 p.m.

The first game saw WESTCO score two first-inning runs for a quick 2-0 lead. Jerod Balthazor and Wyatt Haught led off with walks and both scored on a single by Jace Heineman for the 2-0 lead.

Buckley came right back in the second, scoring three runs on two hits to grab a 3-2 lead.

WESTCO tied the game with a run in the third as Heineman doubles and scores on a hit by Dario Rodriquez.