Zephyrs split Sunday games in Allo Communications Tournament

Heimerman scored on a double by McCollum cutting the lead to 16-11.

Cheyenne Post 6 increased its lead to 17-11 with an RBi from Braxten Stewart, driving in Auggie Lain.

The Zephyrs continued to rally, McCollum hit a triple that drove in Balthazor, and McCollum scored on a grounder by Andon Pittman.

Dario Rodriguez had an RBI double scoring Richter to close out the inning down 17-14.

Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way for a 17-14 win for Cheyenne Post 6.

Heimerman took the loss on the rubber pitching 2/3 of an inning with 1 strikeout and issuing 5 walks.

McCollum was 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs to lead the Zephyrs offensively. Pittman had three RBIs with two hits in four at bats. Haught and Garcia were both 2-for-5 and scored twice each.

In the second game, the Zephyrs earned a 5-3 win over Wheatland, Wyoming.

WESTCO jumped out to a 4-0 lead with two runs each in the third and fourth innings. The highlight was Keegan Nation’s two-run home run in the fourth that gave WESTCO the 4-0 lead.

Garcia pitched a complete game for the Zephyrs and struck out four Wheatland batters.