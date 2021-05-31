Zephyrs split Sunday games in Allo Communications Tournament

LEGION BASEBALL
Zephyrs split Sunday games
By Jeff Van Patten
Star-Herald
The WESTCO Zephyrs split its games in the Allo Communications Tournament on Sunday.
In game one, the Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks had two big innings to start the game. The Zephyrs did their best to erase the deficit but fell short, 17-14.
The Hawks scored eight runs in the first and second innings each. The Zephyrs put up two runs in the first to go into the second with an 8-2 deficit.
Trail 16-2 heading into the bottom of the second, the Zephyrs started to rally.
Jerrett Richter scored on a passed ball, and Dario Rodriguez scored on a single by Hunter Garcia to cut the deficit to 16-4.
Jerrod Balthazor knocked in two runs with a double to left field. Cameron Meyer and Wyatt Haught scored on the play.
Runs by Garcia, Balthazor and Hunter McCollum got the Zephyrs within 16-9 to close the second.
The Zephyrs continued to roll in the bottom of the third.
Jace Heimerman hit a grounder and reached first on an error with Balthazor getting a run on the play.
Heimerman scored on a double by McCollum cutting the lead to 16-11.
Cheyenne Post 6 increased its lead to 17-11 with an RBi from Braxten Stewart, driving in Auggie Lain.
The Zephyrs continued to rally, McCollum hit a triple that drove in Balthazor, and McCollum scored on a grounder by Andon Pittman.
Dario Rodriguez had an RBI double scoring Richter to close out the inning down 17-14.
Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way for a 17-14 win for Cheyenne Post 6.
Heimerman took the loss on the rubber pitching 2/3 of an inning with 1 strikeout and issuing 5 walks.
McCollum was 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs to lead the Zephyrs offensively. Pittman had three RBIs with two hits in four at bats. Haught and Garcia were both 2-for-5 and scored twice each.
In the second game, the Zephyrs earned a 5-3 win over Wheatland, Wyoming.
WESTCO jumped out to a 4-0 lead with two runs each in the third and fourth innings. The highlight was Keegan Nation’s two-run home run in the fourth that gave WESTCO the 4-0 lead.
Garcia pitched a complete game for the Zephyrs and struck out four Wheatland batters.
Nation was 3-for-3 and Garcia was 1-for-4 with two RBIs each.