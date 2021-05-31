 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zephyrs split Sunday games in Allo Communications Tournament
0 comments

Zephyrs split Sunday games in Allo Communications Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
Zephyrs split Sunday games in Allo Communications Tournament

WESTCO's Andon Pittman connects on a pitch during the Zephyrs' game against Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks on Sunday, May 30.

 MARK REIN/Star-Herald

LEGION BASEBALL

Zephyrs split Sunday games

By Jeff Van Patten

Star-Herald

The WESTCO Zephyrs split its games in the Allo Communications Tournament on Sunday.

In game one, the Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks had two big innings to start the game. The Zephyrs did their best to erase the deficit but fell short, 17-14.

The Hawks scored eight runs in the first and second innings each. The Zephyrs put up two runs in the first to go into the second with an 8-2 deficit.

Trail 16-2 heading into the bottom of the second, the Zephyrs started to rally.

Jerrett Richter scored on a passed ball, and Dario Rodriguez scored on a single by Hunter Garcia to cut the deficit to 16-4.

Jerrod Balthazor knocked in two runs with a double to left field. Cameron Meyer and Wyatt Haught scored on the play.

Runs by Garcia, Balthazor and Hunter McCollum got the Zephyrs within 16-9 to close the second.

The Zephyrs continued to roll in the bottom of the third.

Jace Heimerman hit a grounder and reached first on an error with Balthazor getting a run on the play.

Heimerman scored on a double by McCollum cutting the lead to 16-11.

Cheyenne Post 6 increased its lead to 17-11 with an RBi from Braxten Stewart, driving in Auggie Lain.

The Zephyrs continued to rally, McCollum hit a triple that drove in Balthazor, and McCollum scored on a grounder by Andon Pittman.

Dario Rodriguez had an RBI double scoring Richter to close out the inning down 17-14.

Both teams went scoreless the rest of the way for a 17-14 win for Cheyenne Post 6.

Heimerman took the loss on the rubber pitching 2/3 of an inning with 1 strikeout and issuing 5 walks.

McCollum was 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs to lead the Zephyrs offensively. Pittman had three RBIs with two hits in four at bats. Haught and Garcia were both 2-for-5 and scored twice each.

In the second game, the Zephyrs earned a 5-3 win over Wheatland, Wyoming.

WESTCO jumped out to a 4-0 lead with two runs each in the third and fourth innings. The highlight was Keegan Nation’s two-run home run in the fourth that gave WESTCO the 4-0 lead.

Garcia pitched a complete game for the Zephyrs and struck out four Wheatland batters.

Nation was 3-for-3 and Garcia was 1-for-4 with two RBIs each.

WESTCO is back in action Tuesday when they travel to Cheyenne to take on the Cheyenne Post 6 Sixers.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News