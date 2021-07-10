Zephyrs split with Spearfish

It was the tale of two teams for the WESTCO Zephyrs on Saturday splitting their doubleheader with Spearfish, South Dakota.

In game one, Wyatt Haught turned in a commanding performance pitching a complete game shutout in the Zephyrs 8-0 win.

Haught struck out 10 batters and gave up just three hits and issued three walks.

“Wyatt really set the tone with strikes, and we had a lot of good base running there. We did a decent job of taking advantage of some of their mistakes,” Zephyrs coach Jeremiah Luber said. “But Wyatt on the mound really set the tone in that first game. He was killing it up on the mound. They weren’t really competitive against him.”

Carter Reisig had the hot bat for WESTCO in game one. He had two hits in three at-bats with three RBIs. He drove in two of the runs on a single in the fourth inning. Jerod Balthazor and Porter Robbins scored on the play to give WESTCO the 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Reisig knocked in Jace Heimerman to go up 8-0 for the last run of the game.

Porter Robbins was 1-for-4 from the batters box. Dario Rodriguez and Jerrett Richter each knocked in a run.

In game two, WESTCO took a 2-1 lead after one inning of play.