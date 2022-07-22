Statewide Narcan Program adds Gering pharmacy to Panhandle locations

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association, Region 1 Behavioral Health System and Panhandle Public Health District for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Gering U-Save in Gering, beginning July 21.

"Our partnership with Gering U-Save, DHHS, and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska," said Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator,Amy Holman.

You can now access free Narcan nasal spray at the following locations in the panhandle:

Alliance Community Pharmacy, 315 Box Butte Ave, Alliance

Community Pharmacy Regional West, 3911 Ave. B, STE M-200, Scottsbluff

Dave’s Pharmacy, 223 Box Butte Ave, Alliance

Dave’s Pharmacy, 508 Niobrara Ave, Hemingford

Gering U-Save, 1400 10th Street, Gering

Our Town Pharmacy, 733 2nd Street, Chappell

Safeway, 230 Morehead Street, Chadron

Sonny’s Pharmacy, 310 Main Street, Bridgeport

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose, and potentially save a life. Naloxone will not harm someone if they are overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder. Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs like heroin.

Who should carry naloxone? If you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD), you should carry naloxone and keep it at home. People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (greater or equal to 50 morphine milligram equivalents per day) prescribed by a doctor, people who use opioids and benzodiazepines together, and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone. Because you can’t use naloxone on yourself, let others know you have it in case you experience an opioid overdose.

You can also visit the Stop Overdose Nebraska website for more information on Life Saving Narcan and to find treatment facilities throughout Nebraska. Go to stopodne.com for more information.