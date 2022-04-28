Steph's Studio holds Positively Perfect Pet Contest, raises over $1,000

The first annual 2021-2022 Positively Perfect Pet Contest at Steph's Studio was a huge success with $1,608 donated to the Alliance Spay and Neuter Network.

ASNN director Lorie Reeh accepts a check from Steph Mantooth surrounded by Alliance Animal Clinic staff, from left: Tammy Shepherd, Vicky Taylor, Desiree Herbaugh, Kyrstin Schleicher, Amber Cottrell and Anneeta Ketelsen. The Alliance Animal Clinic assist with the Alliance Spay and Neuter Network surgeries.

In June and July of 2021 portrait sessions were taken of the pets, then in August and September photos of the pets were posted online for people to choose their favorites with $1 votes. A portion of the session fees, calendar sales and all of the dollar votes went to the Spay and Neuter Network.

Winners from the dollar votes and the Judges Choice winners were featured in a 2022 pet calendar. Limited numbers of calendars are still available online and at Steph's Studio. The 2023 calendar contest will begin in June of 2022. Call Steph’s Studio at 308-762-7655 to book a session with for your pet.