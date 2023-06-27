GERING — Inclement weather that hit the area Friday, June 23, led to the Robidoux Rendezvous gravel bike ride being canceled Saturday.

Robidoux race director Aaron Raines said that it was a logical decision to cancel the race.

“A little bit of mud here and there is not a big deal. Giant washouts are another story,” he said, while at Five Rocks Amphitheater where the event was to have started.

“The reality is safety first. That goes for our riders, that goes for (race organizers), that goes for volunteers and it goes for emergency responders.”

The multiple storm systems that hit the area Friday night prompted discussions about the cancelation but Raines said a final decision was made around 5 a.m. Saturday and communications were sent out about a half-hour later.

“We were on the fence (Friday night),” Raines said. “The coin hadn’t fallen either heads or tails, we were right in the middle. We wanted to wait until this morning and see what everything looked like when we could get out and check (the course) out.”

Raines said the thought of postponing the race a day was briefly considered. However, looking at logistics such as law enforcement and volunteer support, as well as the plans of riders, resulted in the cancellation. Re-routing the race was also not an option.

Roughly 400 individuals had registered for either the 25-, 47-, 67- or 100-mile course.

This year, organizers hoped to use the Robidoux Rendezvous to help prepare volunteers and others for the upcoming USA Cycling Gravel Nationals in September. Some potential competitors were also expected to be coming to be familiar with the area as they prepare.

James Emeric, the national events coordinator for USA Cycling, was on hand this week to just observe the preparations going into the Robidoux weekend and also the race day itself.

“A big thing I am here to focus on is just the safety aspect (of the race),” Emeric said. “This was a really good hands-on example of making those tough calls. The big thing is we just want to be as prepared as possible.”