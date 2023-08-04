Two Panhandle students were among 53 full-time students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture earned spots on the Dean’s Honor Roll. Tyler Keener, of Mitchell, and Cooper Mazza, of Potter, were named to the honor roll.

Students named to the Dean's Honor Roll earned grade point averages of 3.5 to 3.99. Remarkably, the honorees represented eleven states.

Mazza was also among the as the Class of 2023 graduates honored Thursday, May 4, for the NCTA Spring Commencement. Mazza graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Agricultural Production Systems (APS).