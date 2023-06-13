GERING - Brandon Nelson was a catcher throughout his baseball playing days, stretching from high school to college and two seasons in an independent minor league.

And he feels the bumps and bruises and injuries from those years. The latter category included a blown-out elbow that required Tommy John surgery and also a bad back.

"Everything hurts all the time now," the Western Nebraska Pioneers coach said with a smile during a team pregame workout last week at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

The 30-year-old is about five years removed from his playing days but he wanted to stay in the game.

"I actually had a couple friends in the coaching world that reached out to me," Nelson said. "They knew (Pioneers owners) Chuck and Mayra (Heeman) from previous experiences. They just said, 'Man, I hope you get it. That an awesome group to be around and a great experience.'

"From the interview to being here, that's absolutely true," Nelson said. "I knew from the moment I talked to them. I thought that they wanted this to be a fun experience for the fans and the players, but at the same time, it's an organization that wants to win. I'm the same way."

""We've got a mixed bag ... some of the best players in the country that you've never hard of because they didn't play at the flashy schools," Nelson said.

He points to Isaiah Gibbs, one of the Pioneers outfielders. "He is one of the best players I've every seen in my life. Nobody knows who he is because he went to William Woods University in Missouri. He's our team leader hitting. He is our team leader as an individual. He is just that guy.

"That comes with his experience. He's been a college athelte for a long time and perfected about how he goes about his business," Nelson said. "Hoe he does it is exactly how want our guys to do it. But some teams wouldn't have taken a shot at him because he's a NAIA (player). I don't care. He's a .360 career hitter and he broke every record at his school."

"