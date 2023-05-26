Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, the busy summer season is about to start at Scotts Bluff National Monument. To accommodate increased visitation and longer daylight hours, extended operating hours will take effect on Sunday, May 28.

The Summer Visitor Center hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Summit Road will be open to motorized vehicles from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and all vehicles must be down, off the road by 6 p.m.

The entrance booth will be staffed during Summit Road operating hours. These operating hours will be in effect through Labor Day weekend as staffing allows. Park grounds, including the trails, are open from sunrise to sunset year around. As a reminder, walking or biking on the Summit Road during operating hours is prohibited for safety reasons.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting its website at www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook, www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument began summer hours on May 15. Agate will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. Trails are open from dawn until dusk.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell or 22 miles south of Harrison on Highway 29 and three miles east on River Rd. Further information about Agate Fossil Beds is available at www.nps.gov/agfo and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.