top story TABLE TALK: Ignite Giving to spotlight WyoBraska Gives Apr 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Becky Horne, Phil Holliday and Kirk Hayes talk about their excitement about the Ignite Giving and WyoBraska Gives campaign. Becky Horne, Phil Holliday and Kirk Hayes talk about their excitement about the Ignite Giving and WyoBraska Gives campaign. 0 comments Tags Becky Horne Phil Holliday Kirk Hayes Excitement Campaign Table Talk Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +4 Lifestyle & Youth Local couple opens family funeral parlor Apr 18, 2021 For Stefanie and Oscar Gonzalez, their funeral parlor on the corner of Char Avenue and West 20th Street is a dream come true. Crime-and-courts ‘We were just so scared’: 1 dead after Westroads Mall shooting; search for suspects continues Apr 17, 2021 Omaha police contine to search for suspects involved in a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman at Westroads Mall on Saturday. Columnists Keepin’ Love Alive: Does time really heal wounds? Apr 18, 2021 There’s an old saying that time heals all wounds. After having worked with many couples who neglected issues for so long that their relationsh… Politics Torrington Police investigating homicide tied to fire, vehicle theft Updated Apr 20, 2021 Torrington Police Department is currently investigating a homicide, arson and vehicle theft that occurred Tuesday. +2 National News Driver tossed used coffee cups onto couple's lawn for three years — until police set a trap Updated Apr 20, 2021 Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was. Politics LISTEN NOW: Commissioner: 'We've been smacked around' on Stegall Project Updated Apr 19, 2021 Scotts Bluff County Commissioners are standing by the Stegall Road project. Volleyball Nebraska's next NCAA volleyball tournament match will be on TV Apr 16, 2021 The Huskers will play Baylor in Sunday’s third-round match at 1:30 p.m., one of four Sweet 16 matches selected for TV. Politics Village of Morrill sells baseball complex to school district Updated Apr 16, 2021 After a lot of back and forth between the Village of Morrill and Morrill Public Schools (MPS), the village board voted 3-1 at a March 25 speci… Politics Scottsbluff city manager: ‘The potential here is substantial’ Updated Apr 16, 2021 Scottsbluff City Manager Dustin Rief has piled up picture frames on one of the shelves and covered his desk in everything from budget sheets t… Crime Scottsbluff man faces charges after assaulting tenant’s son Apr 12, 2021 A Scottsbluff man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a teen as he demanded rent be paid.