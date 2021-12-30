 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TABLE TALK: Police aim to keep community safe with drunken driving enforcement
0 comments
alert top story

TABLE TALK: Police aim to keep community safe with drunken driving enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0

Sgt. Phil Eckerberg talks to Star-Herald Digital Editor Maunette Loeks about selective enforcement campaigns held over the holidays, including a campaign currently underway aimed at keeping drunken drivers off the road.

Sgt. Phil Eckerberg talks to Star-Herald Digital Editor Maunette Loeks about selective enforcement campaigns held over the holidays, including a campaign currently underway aimed at keeping drunken drivers off the road.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News