On Sunday, people can tour area gardens during Theatre West's Garden Walk. The walk is a fundraiser for the summer repertory theater and will feature gardens in Scottsbluff and Gering. Theatre West Garden Walk committee member Mary Barkeloo and gardener Dalene Louden tell the Star-Herald's Olivia Wieseler about why you might want to check out this year's Garden Walk.
TABLE TALK: Tour area gardens during Sunday's Garden Walk
