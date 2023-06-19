The Teen Advisory Council for the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will host an Escape Room fundraiser to help support teen events at the library June 22-June 24.

During the escape room, titled “Mystery of the Missing Podcaster," teams of up to six people can sign up for a one-hour timeslot to see if they can solve the mystery and beat the room.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and teens who are registered in the library’s summer reading program. Reservations can be made at the front desk of the library or by calling 308-630-6250.

Tickets can be paid for when the group arrives for the escape room. For more information, contact Elaine Bleisch, the teen librarian, at 308-630-6290.

Time slots are available on from 1 to 6 p.m. Participants should arrive about 10 minutes early to go through the procedures, and the escape room takes about one hour. Anyone needing to cancel is asked to call the library as soon as they know.

All proceeds will go toward teen activities.