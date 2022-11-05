'The Chosen' coming to Midwest Theater

What now? After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. Simon and Eden face the costs of following Jesus. Most importantly, the disciples face their biggest challenge yet when Jesus sends them out, two by two, to preach and perform miracles without him. Episodes 1 & 2 of Season Three pick up where Season Two left off, and in this unique theatrical experience, launch the most emotional and consequential season of The Chosen to date.