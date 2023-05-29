Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kicking off the Theatre West summer season, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a musical full of ‘50s and ‘60s jukebox favorites. The musical centers on the coming-of-age story of four girls at their high school prom in 1958 and their coming together as young women at their 10-year high school reunion.

The cast consists of Mariah Eichner as Cindy Lou, Lola Sabala as Betty Jean, Shannon Whitten as Missy, and Hannah Vath as Suzy. The show is directed by Patrick Newell, who is in his seventh season as artistic director and his 10th season with Theatre West.

Newell said that it’s been a couple of challenging years during the pandemic.

“We’ve been back since 2021, but last year we had a COVID-19 outbreak during one of our most popular shows, 'Million Dollar Quartet,' and we lost a lot of revenue.”

This season, Newell has tightened the budget by taking on additional rolls himself and picking shows that have smaller casts and crews.

“We really would love for the community to fill every seat in the house. That would definitely help.”

All performers are paid company members and given housing. The board members of Theatre West take turns providing dinner weekly, which Whitten said is held on Tuesdays.

Auditions for the show were held in mid-April and the cast gathered for the first time on Friday, May 19 and until opening night, June 1, they’ll be rehearsing day and night to prepare. “Luckily,” Mariah Eichner said, “we are all friends and everyone gets their own feature songs, so no one feels like they’re left out.”

The score includes top songs such as “Mr. Sandman,” ”You Don’t Own Me," “Respect," and more.

This is the first time as leads of a show for the entire cast. Scottsbluff locals, Eichner and Sabala, came up from the ensemble of past Theatre West performances. Whitten joins the crew from Colorado and Vath is from Dalton, Nebraska.

Hannah said, “This is a huge show. I’m relatively inexperienced in being on stage for a whole show.”

None of this inexperience shows as the actors sing “Lollipop” in a tight harmony to kick off a recent rehearsal. Each performer is looking for a future career in music or performing. Sabala’s goal is to be on a comedic television show. Vath is going to take a gap year to audition for shows before finishing a degree in musical education. Whitten would like to teach and provide access to musical education in small towns like the one she grew up in. Eichner recently graduated from WNCC and will be continuing to study music education.

The camaraderie between the four stars of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is evident as they alternate between catching up on each other’s lives, discussing past rehearsals, and breaking out in song even prior to the start of rehearsal. They were all smiles throughout their first 30minutes of rehearsal and were looking forward to the choreographer's arrival. They’re sure to bring all of that joyful energy into their performances.

The show is scheduled to run with performances in the Judy Chaloupka Theatre at WNCC on June 1-3, June 8- 10 with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. On June 10, there will be the opportunity to come to attend a matinee with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. and the show starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $10 for students. If you know you’re going to attend all three shows, aFlex Pass option is available: $57, adult; $48, senior and $27, student.

Also planned this season are “The Odd Couple,” “The Female Odd Couple," and “Guys and Dolls."

Tickets can be purchased at the Kelley Bean Box Office in the lobby of the performing arts center, online at www.twweb.com, or by calling the box office at 308-635-6193.