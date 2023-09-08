Classical pianist Julian Gargiulo became so familiar with the way that many audiences described him – the pianist with the hair – that he has embraced it as his moniker.

Of course, it’s not a mystery why Gargiulo is referred to as “the pianist with the hair.” He has a large head of curls that seem to go every which way.

“I found that because my last name is a little difficult to pronounce – and also, it doesn’t look like what it sounds like – that people would refer to me as ‘the pianist with the hair, the guy with the hair.’ I heard that a lot, so I thought, maybe I should just be ‘the pianist with the hair.’ … I thought it was a little funny, and then, I do have the hair.”

Looking ahead to if he ever loses his trademark hair, he jokes that he has even reserved the domain name online, the pianist with the wig. Fortunately, genetics will probably ensure he doesn’t have to ever use it.

Gargiulo will be performing on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Midwest Theater. The performance will be held at 7 p.m. and will serve as a special performance to highlight the theater’s upcoming performing arts season.

Just like his pathway into being a classical performer – he describes being encouraged by his parents to play piano but not wanting to take lessons until he was 13 when he showed up to audition for conservatory without a planned program – Gargiulo’s doesn’t take the traditional route in his performances.

If you’re looking for a staid performance where the pianist sits at the keys throughout the performance, you’re not going to find that in Gargiulo’s performance. He describes his performances in a manner that belies a frenetic show, with a wit that includes telling jokes or stories about his life or experiences. Though he's graced stages like Carnegie Hall and Moscow Conservatory Hall in his world travels, there’s no pretention in the way that he talks about his shows, or classical music.

"I could really just talk about anything that pops into my head," he says, jokingly, of his performances and interactions on stage. A review cited on his website describes his show as “Saturday Night Live meets Carnegie Hall.”

"The idea is that the music is great, and anybody can enjoy it. But, how are you going to bring them in? Once you've got them in, you keep them engaged and excited," he said.

He enjoys sharing classical music with audiences in a way that is approachable for them, using humor and energy to help introduce new audiences to classical music or share pieces with people who are already fans.

"For me, it's a big success when somebody comes up to me after the show and is like, "You know, I had to drag my husband here, but he really loved it.' ... That's what I'm after."

Gargiulo currently lives in Brussels, Belgium, with his wife and children. The couple lived in Paris for 10 years before moving to Brussels, where his wife works. He travels back to the U.S. a couple of times a year for performances, he said. During his visit this month, he’ll be traveling to Minneapolis and Florida, as well as Scottsbluff. He has been to Nebraska before, he said, however, it’s been some time “so it will be like my first visit.”

He has also embraced technology in sharing his works with the world. Gargiulo has his own YouTube channel, where he has began sharing a feature called “One Classical Minute,” offering “high culture in small doses” as he performs works from Chopin, Schubert and Schumann, to name just a few.

His interest in online offerings grew out of a competition that he has now been offering for nine years.

"I get a tremendous amount of pleasure from helping other people that I think are talented," he said, talking about his "Getting to Carnegie" competition that adapted due to the COVID pandemic, to an online platform. Today, the competition is called "The World's Biggest Stage," and has seen some really great talent achieve success. The competition embraces the audience, he said, who help to vote for the winner.

"I find that the audience usually votes the way I would," he said, explaining the audience vote comprises of 50% of the vote and previous winners the other 50%.

On becoming a performer like Gargiulo, or the talent that his competition has introduced to the world, he says, "There's no, like, path. It's not, like, you want to become a doctor so you go to medical school.. It's very much, other than the obvious stuff, you need to be good. And you really need to love it. You need to persevere and you need to keep wanting it, to keep pushing. It is as if it is like a door, which is shut, and you have to keep pressure on the door. Then, the moment there's an opening, since you're always pushing, you'll get in."

Links to Gargiulo’s online performances and other offerings are available on his website, pianistwiththehair.com.

Tickets for Gargiulo’s performance at the Midwest Theater are $15 and available online, midwesttheater.com, or at the Midwest Theater. You can call the theater at 308-632-4311.

Also on Tuesday, the audience will hear about the Midwest Theater's exciting upcoming season. Season tickets will be available for purchase in the lobby of the theater before and after the performance. People purchasing season tickets that evening will receive a discount.