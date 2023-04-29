MEMORIAL SELLOUT: On Thursday, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced the Husker volleyball game at 85,000-seat Memorial Stadium is a sellout. The department said 82,900 tickets have been sold. That number does not include field-level seating, indoor club seating, media or event staff.

RING BARKER:Guests may not remember the bride's bouquet or the color of the bridesmaids' dresses at the April 22 wedding of Emily Garden and Joel Peterson of Kearney, but they'll remember the ring bearer. It was Louie, the bride's Dalmatian. They'll also remember the flower girl, Norma Schrack, the groom's 92-year-old grandmother. She tossed flower petals as she rolled down the aisle in her wheelchair.