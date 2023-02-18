OMAHA — Thirteen local boys and girls wrestlers finished the weekend on the podium as they competed in consolation matches on Saturday afternoon at the CHI Health Center Arena.

Three individuals took third in their respective weight classes.

Class B

Scottsbluff senior Josiah Mobley rebounded from a loss in the 182 pound finals to finish third in the weight class without allowing his opponents to score a point against him.

Mobley scored a 15-0 technical fall on Blair's Kaden Sears and then recorded a 12-0 major decision over Skull Catholic's Clayton Lindley.

Chadron's Rhett Cullers was fourth at 170. He pinned Elkhorn's Sean Stara at the 3 minute, 40 mark of their match and then was stopped by South Sioux City's Tony Palmer in the third-place match.

Gering sophomore Isaiah Murillo and junior Jordan Shirley finished sixth at 113 and 132 pounds, respectively. Murillo dropped a 2-1 decision to South Sioux City's Juan Reyes and then was pinned by Cozad's Aaron Wilson in the fifth-place match.

Shirley lost a tie-breaker and a 3-2 decision to Blair's Tyson Brown in his first match and then dropped a 15-4 major decision to O'Neill's Joseph Yates.

Class C

Mitchell junior Mitchell Hobbs finished third at 113 pounds after a semifinal loss on Friday.

Hobbs recorded a sudden victory over Norfolk Catholic's Yair Santiago and then won a 6-0 decision against North Bend Central's Cashtin Stanek.

Gordon-Rushville sophomore Kyler Vincent also bounced back from a loss on Friday night to place third at 138. Vincent won a 3-2 decision over Chase County's Luis Co, and then pinned Logan View's Chance Foust.

Mitchell junior Cael Peters, who reached the 195-pound semifinals, finished sixth in the weight class, as he lost decisions of 2-1 and 3-0 in the consolation bracket.

Class D

Kimball senior James McGinnis placed third at 132 pounds as he scored an 18-6 major decision in his first consolation match and then pinned Wilcox-Hildreth's Graiden Ritner.

McGinnis' fellow senior teammates, Trey Schindler and Matthew Johnson, placed fourth at 152 and sixth at 106, respectively.

Banner County junior Wyatt Reichenberg was fourth at 182 as he won a 6-1 decision in his first consolation match and then was pinned at the 2:26 mark of the third-place contest.

Girls

Gering junior Hailey Medina took sixth at 115. She was pinned and then lost a 5-4 decision to Lexington's Angelica Velasquez in her two consolation matches on Saturday.

Chadron junior Fia Rasmussen was sixth at 135. She was pinned and then lost a 9-0 decision in her matches.