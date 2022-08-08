This Week's Mallard Fillmore, starting Aug. 8

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Scottsbluff man arrested as a suspect in a Scottsbluff shooting had been involved in a contentious divorce involving custody disputes and pr…
Scottsbluff police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a local grocery store and left one man hospitalized.
For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods…
The 2021 Box Butte County Fair Royalty have been on a roll and have enjoyed building lifetime friendships as they have performed their duties.…
About 150 firefighters from several departments battled a large fire on West Overland Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Investigators arrested Jason A. Jones after linking the Laurel man to a pair of receipts and a gun left at the scene of two Thursday morning house fires.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the state patrol, said the state patrol is investigating the connection between the two fires. He asked anybody with information to contact the state patrol at 402-479-4921.
Firefighters began scaling back operations Tuesday after battling a blaze for a third day in the Carter Canyon area. The fire is estimated to be 50% contained.
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned Friday July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare, according to information released by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
A discouraging wheat harvest has been nearly wrapped up across Nebraska at 92% complete, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statist…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.