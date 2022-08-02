This Week's Mallard Fillmore

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 42-year-old Gering man drowned Friday July 29 at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area near Minatare, according to information released by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Firefighters are battling fires at four separate start sites in the Cedar Canyon Management Area. The public is asked not to travel to the area and hamper response.
Firefighters with Scotts Bluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Department are on scene at the Western Sugar Factory.
For families affected by the Carter Canyon wildfires, the weekend was emotion-filled as they watched flames surround their rural neighborhoods…
Around 200 firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in the Carter Canyon area that has so far burned an estimated 15,591 acres, or about 25 …
A wildfire south of Gering is reportedly 30% contained and has burned about 13,051 acres.
Four queens were crowned at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Pageant.
Authorities arrested a Scottsbluff man Wednesday, July 20 on charges involving a high-speed chase that occurred two days prior.
A fire at the Western Sugar Factory plant in Scottsbluff was tied to a crystallizer, a machine that processes molasses in the sugar-making process.
According to the National Weather Service Omaha office, in May, the Columbus area usually sees an average of 4.57 inches of rainfall, with this year coming in at 2.64.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.