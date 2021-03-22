 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week's Opinion Poll
0 comments

This Week's Opinion Poll

  • 0

Are you aware of COVID relief funds to help small businesses?

You voted:
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations
Crime

Scottsbluff hotel closed after fire uncovers violations

  • Updated

Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy says that the America's Best Quality Inn has been closed until life and safety violations are resolved. Owner Kuldip Singh disputes that the hotel has not addressed issues as they arise. 

+4
Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation
Local

Fire at Scottsbluff hotel under investigation

  • Updated

Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at a Scottsbluff hotel, America's Best Value Inn. Scottsbluff residents will be more familiar with the hotel's former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.  

Lake Minatare remains closed
Local

Lake Minatare remains closed

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lake Minatare State Recreation Area remains closed to the public until the cause of a recent waterfowl die-off can be determined.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News