This Week's Opinion Poll

Cameron showed up around Friday night back at his owner Diana McGinnis’ house, she said. He came inside, ate, played a bit and then headed over to the Capitol.
Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy says that the America's Best Quality Inn has been closed until life and safety violations are resolved. Owner Kuldip Singh disputes that the hotel has not addressed issues as they arise.
WATCH NOW: Mitchell's Rylan Aguallo sings Happy Birthday to his mother Amie who is hospitalized in Colorado with COVID-19.
The crash resulted in the death of Curtis Deines, 52, of Chadron, died at the scene of a crash that occurred east of Ravenna Friday.
Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to a fire at a Scottsbluff hotel, America's Best Value Inn. Scottsbluff residents will be more familiar with the hotel's former name, the Scottsbluff Inn.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lake Minatare State Recreation Area remains closed to the public until the cause of a recent waterfowl die-off can be determined.
Two people face charges after being arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into a child abuse report in Morrill County.
Kenisha Prentice, 25, will serve a term ranging from about six years to about 13 years. It was her second drunken driving conviction. The family of one of the victims said the sentence was too light.
Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. was charged with assaulting a police officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He could face up to 102 years in prison.
A new school year will see new faces in key leadership roles in Scottsbluff Public Schools elementary buildings.