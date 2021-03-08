This Week's Opinion Poll
SIDNEY – Eric and Nicole Bertrand are hoping their business becomes a smashing success.
A 19-year-old Torrington man died Saturday in a crash south of Torrington. An 18-year-old woman was hospitalized.
A Goshen County jury convicted a Torrington man in the Jan. 24, 2020, shooting death of a Scottsbluff woman Thursday.
The Nebraska Supreme Court rejected an appeal filed by a former Nebraska stadium announcer concerning his attorney's failure to appeal his conviction in a theft case.
The first-ever five-day Nebraska high school state basketball tournament opens Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena with Class B first-round games.
A Henry woman is accused of transporting drugs from Colorado to Nebraska, according to court documents in Scotts Bluff County Court.
Sophomore Sabrina Harsh was a dominant force in Scottsbluff's 34-20 win over Crete in the NSAA Class B Girls State Basketball Championships on Wednesday. The Bearcats will face Elkhorn North on Friday in the semis.
A Scottsbluff man has been arrested after allegedly striking another man and threatening to kill him.
The trial of a Torrington man accused of shooting a Scottsbluff woman began on Monday. Terry Anderson has been charged in the Jan. 24, 2020, shooting death of Deedra Strauch.
"Nomadland," which won two Golden Globes and is a favorite to win an Oscar, had scenes shot in Scottsbluff.