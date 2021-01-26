This Week's Opinion Poll
Roughly 40 Nebraskans hauled and unloaded 30 trailers full of cows to help the Niss family from Pawnee City. Niss’ 202 black angus bred cows and 10 bulls will be auctioned Thursday.
Where in the Cornhusker State does the multibillionaire Microsoft founder own his cropland? And what is he doing with it?
The giant $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot that's been building since September will go to someone in Michigan — but Nebraskans still need to check their tickets.
The FBI said Monday it had arrested Brandon Straka of Omaha in connection with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.
Crystal Lessert, a former manager of the SkyWest office in Scottsbluff, has been accused of stealing jewelry from an airline passenger's luggage.
Only one ticket, sold in Maryland, matched all six Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday, but a Nebraska couple won $50,004 with five matching numbers.
OSHKOSH — More than 40 years ago, Kent and Kathleen Loyd had a vision to open up a hardware store on Main Street in Oshkosh.
Forrest Sterzer, 20, has worked at Bayard Grocery for two years. It was his first job after high school.
Judge Richard Birch convicted former Box Butte Public Defender Jon Worthman of a drug charge in a ruling released Friday. Worthman is scheduled for sentencing in March.