This Week's Opinion Polls
This Week's Opinion Polls

Have you ever been a victim of a company data breach, such as a bank or store?

Court documents detail allegations against former Gering councilman
Court documents detail allegations against former Gering councilman

Court affidavits provide more details about the arrest of a former Gering City councilman. Parrish Abel, 52, of Gering, has been charged with committing intentional child abuse, not resulting in injury, a Class IIIA felony; tampering with a witness, a Class IV felony; and intruding on a person without consent, a Class I misdemeanor.

