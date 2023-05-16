Three Scottsbluff seniors announced their intent to attend post-secondary diesel tech programs at a signing ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Seniors Kaden Carlson, Spencer Ridgeway and Grace Hurd completed the diesel tech at Scottsbluff High School and have spent many hours working hands-on in area businesses like Aulick Industries, Murphy Tractor and 21st Century Equipment. Those companies and many more joined forces with the school nearly four years ago to solve a staffing problem in the Scottsbluff area.

“Several of the community businesses said they couldn’t find diesel techs or couldn’t get them to come to Scottsbluff. So we all sat down together and had no idea what we were going to do,” Scottsbluff High School internship coordinator Derek Deaver said. “We said, let’s just give it a shot, take a chance and see what happens.”

The diesel tech program had five students in its first year, and the group worked together to overhaul a diesel engine with the help of their instructors. The next few years saw additional lessons added to the curriculum, including electrical work and hydraulics.

“Now we’ve got kids benefiting from the program who are hopefully going to come back and work here,” Deaver said.

Ridgeway and Hurd both signed letters of intent to attend the diesel technology program at WyoTech. Ridgeway said that he didn’t know what to expect when he first entered the program, but embraced the chance he was given.

“It was something I had never seen before. The opportunity was thrown to me, and I just kind of jumped into the deep end. Now I’m going off to school for it,” said Ridgeway.

Carlson’s education is being sponsored by Murphy Tractor and will focus specifically on John Deere equipment. He was excited to know that he has a good job lined up for the next several years thanks to his success in the high school diesel tech program.

“I’ve got a job when I finish college, and also during college, so that’s really good,” said Carlson. “And I get to drive around and say, ‘Hey, I worked on that.’”

In addition to the obvious benefits of an education and job placements, Deaver said that the students in Scottsbluff’s diesel tech program are given an opportunity to connect with local businesses and mature into young professionals.

“They network and they get their foot in the door at these places,” he said. “It’s better than a job interview, they’ve had to work for these guys already. They know exactly what (the kids) can do. It’s like an audition. That makes their relationships stronger and creates a good employee, because they already know how they work.”

Deaver was proud of all three students for their decision to pursue a post-secondary education in diesel technology, which he said is just as meaningful to him and to Scottsbluff High School as a decision to pursue a college degree.

“Any of my students who go on to college, that’s great. Now we’re working on the trades area, because not everyone has to go to college to be successful,” he said. “This program helped these kids find where they’re going to go. They weren’t necessarily college bound, and it gave them an opportunity to further their education and employment opportunities.”

Deaver said that the school is interested in expanding even further into trades education in the future with more programs focused on things like HVAC and plumbing.