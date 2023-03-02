Tickets are now on sale for Scottsbluff High School’s production of “The Sound of Music.”

According to Scottsbluff High School vocal director Brad Ronne, the beloved show has not been seen on the stage at SHS since 1988. Ronne and his cast and crew are looking forward to bringing the iconic story and songs to life for those who are familiar with them, and those who will be experiencing them for the first time.

“The show really is about the power of music to change circumstances and to work through situations,” Ronne told the Star-Herald last month. “I’m really looking forward to working on the music and having that really stand out in the show and be really fun.”

Three performance dates are available from Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15. Shows will begin at 7:00 p.m. each evening. Tickets can be purchased now at ronne.com.