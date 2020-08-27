Today's Poll — Aug. 27
Seven cases in the Panhandle have been tied back to the Sturgis motorcyle rally, Panhandle health officials said Thursday. Two South Dakota bars and a tattoo parlor have been announced as possible exposure sites.
A 34-year-old Mitchell man died in a collision early Sunday morning, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office has released.
Scottsbluff schools is reporting a positive COVID-19 case on its dashboard. Sidney Public Schools has put into place increased mask-wearing protocol in response to a case there.
Multiple cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle have tied back to Sturgis. We want to remind everyone who did attend Sturgis to wear a mask, monitor for symptoms, wash and sanitize your hands and practice social distancing," one official said.
GERING – Beginning Aug. 21, at 4 p.m., film production will be taking place on a portion of Highway 71, south of Gering. All northbound traff…
A former manager of Subway in Torrington is charged with theft the earnings for the local store.
A Gering restaurant, Oregon Trail Roadhouse, has opted to close temporarily after employees have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, Panhandle Public Health District said in a press release Thursday.
Two Scottsbluff Police Officers are being quarantined for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the department short staffed.
A Scottsbluff woman has been cited in connection with a Tuesday collision in which two people were injured.
A riot will take place in the valley on Saturday. Rioters will gather at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.