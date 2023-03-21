LINCOLN - Four days before the nation's top 2024 quarterback takes in a Nebraska football practice, one of the top signal callers in the 2025 class watched the Huskers work out on Tuesday.

Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders posted multiple messages on social media about his to NU. The 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania, Saunders threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns this season in leading his team to a Class 4A state title.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and boasts more than 15 offers - including Michigan, Syracuse, Texas A&M and Nebraska - and told 247 Sports he intends to visit Notre Dame, Tennessee, Clemson and Georgia later this month.

Nebraska will get a weekend visit from from Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class. Raiola has made the most visits to three schools: NU, USC and Georgia. Roughly 25 other top 2024 prospects will join Raiola on an unofficial visit weekend that ranks among the biggest in Husker history.