Torrington woman charged, accused of aiding husband in sexual assault

TORRINGTON — A Torrington woman, Crystal Scoleri, was arraigned with four felony counts of aiding her husband in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old, appearing before Goshen County Judge Patrick Korell on May 24.

The information filed on April 13 states that Crystal Scoleri, between the dates of October 2017 and Feb. 22, 2020, allegedly acted upon three counts of accessory to sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree. If convicted, the penalty is 50 years and a fine of $10,00 per count.

She is also charged with accessory to incest. That charge is punishable by 15 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.

Crystal Scoleri is the wife of Anthony Scoleri, a former Torrington Police officer facing trial on five felony counts of alleged sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl. His case is set for trial on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m.

Crystal Scoleri pleaded not guilty to all four counts and a trial date will be set later. She has been released after posting a $5,000 bond.