Total and top individual donors

Following are combined total and top individual donations and spending (including in-kind values) for general-election candidates through the May 10 primary for Legislative District 48, the State Board of Education (District 7), the Nebraska Public Service Commission (District 5) and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents (District 7), according to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

To view complete campaign filings, visit nadc-e.nebraska.gov/PublicSite/PublicMaster.master.

Legislative District 48

Brian Hardin

» Donations: $57,275

» Spending: $55,567.05

» Cash balance: $335.42

» Loans: Brian Hardin, Gering, $24,000

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska Bankers State PAC, Lincoln, $4,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000; BNSF Railway Co., Kansas City, Kansas, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Brian Hardin, Gering, $30,000

Don L. Lease II

» No campaign committee organized or donations or expenses reported

State Board of Education

District 7

Robin Stevens (incumbent)

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $63,162.80

» Spending: $60,999.54

» Cash balance: $2,163.26

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Nebraska State Education Association PAC, Lincoln, $2,500; Nebraska State Education Association, Lincoln, $2,500; Flatwater Bank, Gothenburg, $2,500

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Robin Stevens, Gothenburg, $32,600; Claude and Karen Berreckman, Cozad, $1,000; Richard and Linda Zarek, rural Gothenburg, $1,000; Dianne Lozier, Omaha, $1,000; Matthew and Susan Williams, rural Gothenburg, $1,000

Elizabeth Tegtmeier

(Combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $83,810

» Spending: $75,665.92

» Cash balance: $8,152.55

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Protect Nebraska Children PAC, $2,000; (Sen.) Suzanne C. Geist for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $20,000; Tom Peed, Lincoln, $10,000; Jolene Catlett, North Platte, $2,000; Andrea Melius, North Platte, $2,000; Mike Jacobson, North Platte, $1,500; Debra Hostick, rural Merna, $1,025; Matt Ackerman, North Platte, $1,000; Edwin Hackel, rural Ord, $1,000; Robert and Cynthia Milligan, Omaha, $1,000; Jim Pillen, Columbus, $1,000; Clifford Quick, rural Callaway, $1,000; Steve Scholz, rural North Platte, $1,000; Adrian Smith, Gering, $1,000; Caroline Sorensen, rural North Platte, $1,000; Becky Trotter, Arcadia, $1,000 (in-kind); Errol Wells, rural Elba, $1,000

Nebraska Public Service Commission

District 5

Kevin Stocker

(2022 only)

» Donations: $38,992.45

» Spending: $38,023.74

» Cash balance: $968.71

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): Smart TD PAC, North Olmsted, Ohio, $2,000; (U.S. Rep.) Adrian Smith for Congress, Scottsbluff, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Kevin Stocker, Scottsbluff, $32,000

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

District 7

Matt Williams

(combined 2021-22)

» Donations: $360,582.09

» Spending: $230,651.66

» Cash balance: $132,037.95

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): (Sen.) Matt Williams for Legislature, Gothenburg, $185,326.60; Walter Scott Revocable Trust, Omaha, $10,000; (Sen. Mark) Kolterman for Legislature, Seward, $5,000; (Sen. John) Stinner for Legislature, Scottsbluff, $5,000; First National of Nebraska Inc., Omaha, $5,000; The Home Agency Inc. (DBA Nebraska Farm Services), Elwood, $5,000; Paulsen Inc., Cozad, $5,000; (Sen. Robert) Hilkemann for Legislature, Omaha; $2,500; Thomas Investment Co., rural Broken Bow, $2,500; (Bob) Phares for Regent, North Platte, $1,500; LKQ Corp., Washington, D.C., $1,500; Friends of (Sen.) Mike McDonnell, Omaha, $1,000; (Sen.) Anna Wishart for Legislature, Lincoln, $1,000; State Health PAC (Blue Cross Blue Shield), Omaha, $1,000; HDR Inc. Federal PAC, Omaha, $1,000; Pacific Life Insurance Co., Newport Beach, Virginia, $1,000; 96 Ranches Inc., Gothenburg, $1,000; First State Bank, Loomis, $1,000; Mutual of Omaha Cos. PAC (IMPAC), Omaha, $1,000

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Bruce Lauritzen, Omaha, $15,000; Michael Cassling, Omaha, $10,000; Deryl Hamann, Omaha, $5,000; Jerry Adams, rural Broken Bow, $5,000; Richard and Patricia Bell, Omaha, $5,000; Michael Yanney, Omaha, $3,500; John Kotouc, Omaha, $2,500; John Koraleski, Omaha, $2,500; David Slosburg, Omaha, $2,500; Howard Hawks, Omaha, $2,500; Rhonda Hawks, Omaha, $2,500; Gary Latimer, Lincoln, $2,000; Lance Fritz, Omaha, $1,500; Fred Hunzeker, Omaha, $1,500; Leslie Marsh, Kearney, $1,500; Paul Smith, Omaha, $1,000; J. Richard Shoemaker, Cambridge, $1,000; Hod Kosman, rural Scottsbluff, $1,000; Rich Armstrong, Minden, $1,000; (Sen.) Patty Pansing Brooks, Lincoln, $1,000; Richard Zarek, Gothenburg, $1,000; Tim Kudron, Omaha, $1,000; Paul Hogan, Omaha, $1,000; Dave Collins, Gothenburg, $1,000; Michael Bacon, Gothenburg, $1,000; Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln, $1,000; Barbara and Wallace Weitz, Omaha, $1,000; Bradley and Barbara Bartak, $1,000; Dana Bradford, Omaha, $1,000

Kathy Wilmot

(2022 only)

» Donations: $23,203.17

» Spending: $14,491.62

» Cash balance: $8,711.55

» Loans: none

» Top contributors, entities ($1,000 or more): none

» Top contributors, individuals ($1,000 or more): Pete Ricketts, Omaha, $10,000; Kathy Wilmot, rural Beaver City, $8,818.17 (includes in-kind); (Sen.) Steve Halloran, Hastings, $2,000; Bonnie Quick, rural Callaway, $1,000