Local pumpkin patch hosting fundraiser for Festival of Hope

BAYARD — The Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm announces the farm’s continued support of Festival of Hope in 2020. Join staff at the Pumpkin Patch at BE farm on for “Growing for Hope” Sunday, Oct, 4, 1-6 p.m.

On Sunday, people can come purchase a pink pumpkin from the hours of 1 to 5 p.m. and the entire purchase price and half of the farm admission will be donated to Festival of Hope. A limited-edition shirt will be available as well.

Operator Billy Estes says pink pumpkins have a special place in his heart and mind. He says he grows them in honor of his grandmother, who died from cancer in 2012, and his mother is a breast cancer survivor.

Pink pumpkins sell at $10 each. The farm also has 50 other varieties of pumpkins & squash for purchase.

Over the last three years, the Pumpkin Patch at BE Farm has been able to donate $2,712 through pink pumpkin sales.