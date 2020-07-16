Conn leads Gering PVC to 7-6 walk-off win

Gering Platte Valley Companies battled back from an early 5-2 deficit to down Chadron 7-6 on Wednesday, July 15 in Gering.
Chadron wielded the hot bat in the first inning putting up five runs in the top half of the inning.
With two runnners in scoring position, Cobie Bila smacked a single to right field driving in Dawson Dunbar. A Tate Ryan singled drove in Blake Olsen to put Chadron up 2-0.
Bila scored after Zach Wordekemper reached first base on catcher’s interference. Tate Ryan scored on a Garrett Reece single to put Chadron up 4-0. Pat Rust closed out the scoring for Chadron as Dunbard draws the bases-loaded walk.
In the bottom of the first, with Quinton Janecek in scoring position, Brady Radzymski picks up the RBI on a double to right field. Radzymski scored another Gering run on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 5-2.
After a Chadron run in the top of the third, Gering’s bats came alive in the bottom half of the inning. Radzymski picked up Gering’s first run of the inning on a Riley Schanaman single. Schanaman scored on a Ryan Gaudreault grounder to cut the deficit to 6-4 for Gering PVC. Riley Hoke grounded into a fielder’s choice to close the inning scoring Jack Franklin to cut the lead to one at 6-5.
In the bottom of the seventh, Riley Hoke laid down a bunt to score Schanaman with two outs.
Adreick Conn was at the plate with two outs and the game tied. Conn is drilled by a pitch to drive in Jack Franklin for the 7-6 win.
Blake Greene picked up the win on the mound for Gering. He pitched 6.1 innings striking out three Chadron batters and giving up nine hits and six runs.
Hoke led Gering with two RBIs, while Radzymski, Schanaman, Gaudreault and Conn added one RBI each.
Trevor Barry started on the mound for Chadron pitching three innings while striking out three Gering batters and giving up five hits and five runs.
Dunbar, Bila, Ryan, Wordekemper and Reece each knocked in one run for Chadron.
Gering PVC is back in action on Friday, July 17. Gering travels to North Platte for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. MDT.
