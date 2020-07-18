Zephyrs goes 1-2 in three game series with Wheatland, Wyoming

The WESTCO Zephyrs dropped both games to Wheatland, Wyoming, on Saturday to go 1-2 in their three-game series.
In game one, Wheatland’s offense slowly got going with one run in the first and second inning before exploding for six runs in the top of the fourth.
Wheatland added four more runs in the fifth to get the 12-2 win.
WESTCO’s Jace Heimerman started the game on the mound pitching four innings while striking out four batters and allowing sis hits and 10 runs. KJ Hartline pitched one relief inning striking out one Wheatland batter and allowing two hits and two runs.
Offensively, Porter Robbins collected two hits in three at-bats with an RBI. Heimerman was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Izaiaah Torrez had one hit in one plate appearance and scored one run.
In the second game, Wheatland jumped on top 3-0 in the third before WESTCO mounted a comeback.
The Zephyrs put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hartline drove in Jerrod Balthazor on a single to cut the lead to 3-1.
The Zephyrs’ Creighton Dike scored on a Heimerman ground out, and Tate Carson scored on a Wyatt Haught grounder to knot the game at 3-3. Chris Snelling gave WESTCO the 4-3 lead driving in Hartline on a single to left field.
Wheatland, though, answered with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth to regain the lead at 5-4.
Balthazor drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth bringing Haught in to score to tie the game at 5-5.
Wheatland, again, had an answer to WESTCO’s offense, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh inning for the 8-5 lead.
The Zephyrs would get one more run as Tate Carson picks up a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the rally falls just short at 8-6.
Fueled by three big innings, the Zephyrs won the first game of the series on Friday, July 17.
Balthazor drove in two runs on 1-for-5 batting in that game. Hartline and Haught were both wielding hot bats. Both were 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Carson pitched eight innings striking out four and giving six runs on six hits.
