Raising grapes on the Wyoming-Nebraska border at Table Mountain Vineyards

Fourth generation farmer Patrick Zimmerer introduced grape production to his family farm operation in 2001, to create what is now an established vineyard and winery located on the Wyoming-Nebraska border.

For Zimmerer, the idea of planting grape vines began in 2001 after attending an UNL extension presentation covering the possibilities of growing cold hearty grapes in the eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

“In 2001, we planted our first grapes, about 300 vines,” Zimmerer said. “It sounded interesting and we had done a little research,and at the time, there was some grape growers in the Panhandle and we just kind of learned what they were doing.”

Zimmerer said, the maintenance and harvesting of the annual crop requires extensive manual labor to complete the process of tying up the vines as they grow, pruning the vines and a lengthy harvest of hand picking the grapes.

“We knew this going into it but just the intensive manual labor ... that part is difficult, that is always a struggle,” Zimmerer said.

The crucial establishment of vines is an aspect which makes grape production so different than typical perennial crop production across the region, Zimmerer said. Vines will not begin to produce fruit until the roots have been established for a minimum of three years.

“The whole concept of growing grapes is very different because they are like a tree, they come back every year.

"Our grapes are cold hardy hybrids so most of them go through our winters fairly well and some of our vines are getting older, and we are starting to see some winter kill but we are not really sure how long and how far the vines will go,” Zimmerer said.