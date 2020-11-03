 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scotts Bluff County Election Results
0 comments

Scotts Bluff County Election Results

  • Updated
  • 0

Scotts Bluff County

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump 6565
 Joseph R. Biden1473
 Jo Jorgensen   180

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 6228
 Chris Janicek1230 
 Gene Siadek543 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith 6316
 Mark Elworth Jr.1260 
 Dustin C. Hobbs505 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Thomas Stine be retained in office?

 
 Yes5922
 No1207 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes5739
 No1266 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes5789
 No1263 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes5963
 No1285 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes6154
 No1203 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes6134
 No1231

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes4213
 No3379 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 4249
 No3166

Initiative Measure 428

Yes 5367
 No2099 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 4556
 No3168

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 4646
 No3122

Scotts Bluff School District 32 (3)

 Robert B.Kinsey 1214
 Paul W. Snyder1557
 Beth Merrigan1591 
 Todd Lewis 1103 
 Scott Reisig1769 
 Chico De Los Santos Jr.1503

Scottsbluff City Council (2)

Jordan Colwell1363 
Robert A. Franco574 
Raymond Gonzales985 
Angela Scanlan1367 
  

Banner School Board District 1 (3)

 Lacy Krakow
 Jacob Knaub
 Larry R. Pahl
 Megan L. Allen (Henderson)
 Laura M. Baker0

Board of Education 31 Mitchell (3)

 Brad Helgerson478
 Dustan V. Keener 468 
 Paul J. Pieper498 
 Shawn A. Fuss429 

Mayor of the City of Minatare (1)

 Bob Baldwin  17
 Cheryl Spencer113 

Mitchell City Council (2)

 Angie Preston240
 Tim Schneider191
 Paul Murrell 197 

Morrill Village Board of Trustees (3)

Paul Adams 171
 Bob Betacur122 
 Denise Sinner178 
 Neal Hart 155 

Airport Authority Board (1)

 Dawne Wolfe3374
 Joe Nichols3321 

Bayard Cemetery District Levy Override

Shall the Bayard Cemetery District be allowed to levy a property tax no to exceed $0.07 per $100 of taxable valuation in excess of limits prescribed by law until 2026 for the purposes of general operations, building construction, remodeling or site acquisition and increase the restricted funds by $7,754.96, a 4% increase?

 
 Yes
 No
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News