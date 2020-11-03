 Skip to main content
2020 Sioux County Election Results
2020 Sioux County Election Results

  • Updated
Sioux County

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   640
 Joseph R. Biden  72
 Jo Jorgensen   15

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 595 
 Chris Janicek52 
 Gene Siadek47 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith 636 
 Mark Elworth Jr.60 
 Dustin C. Hobbs20 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes424 
 No110 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes458 
 No96 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes438 
 No107 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes444 
 No100 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes452 
 No100

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes283 
 No362 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 284 
 No335 

Initiative Measure 428

Yes 436 
 No179 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 340 
 No326

Initiative Measure 430

Yes  341
 No322

Initiative Measure 431

Yes  359
 No300

 Sioux School Board (3)

Jud Skavdahl  316 
 Shon Whetham278 
 Karen M. Huntrods212 
 Joleen Falkenburg 290 
 Chris Juhnke 230 

Crawford School Board District 71 (3)

 Alicia Hunter-Robertson 
 Donald W. Edelman 
 Christine Swanson
 Jim Lambert
 JoElla Norman
 Carl Burrous 

Board of Education 31 Mitchell (3)

 Brad Helgerson52 
 Dustan V. Keener 56 
 Paul J. Pieper64 
 Shawn A. Fuss

43 

Village of Harrison Board of Trustees (2)

John W. Geiser   107
 Mike Kesselring 83 
 Shawn Rudloff52 
