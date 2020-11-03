2020 Sioux County Election Results

Sioux County
*Contested Races Only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|640
|Joseph R. Biden
|72
|Jo Jorgensen
|15
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|595
|Chris Janicek
|52
|Gene Siadek
|47
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|636
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|60
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|20
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|424
|No
|110
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|458
|No
|96
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|438
|No
|107
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|444
|No
|100
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|452
|No
|100
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|283
|No
|362
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|284
|No
|335
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|436
|No
|179
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|340
|No
|326
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|341
|No
|322
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|359
|No
|300
Sioux School Board (3)
|Jud Skavdahl
|316
|Shon Whetham
|278
|Karen M. Huntrods
|212
|Joleen Falkenburg
|290
|Chris Juhnke
|230
Crawford School Board District 71 (3)
|Alicia Hunter-Robertson
|1
|Donald W. Edelman
|0
|Christine Swanson
|1
|Jim Lambert
|1
|JoElla Norman
|0
|Carl Burrous
|0
Board of Education 31 Mitchell (3)
|Brad Helgerson
|52
|Dustan V. Keener
|56
|Paul J. Pieper
|64
|Shawn A. Fuss
43
Village of Harrison Board of Trustees (2)
|John W. Geiser
|107
|Mike Kesselring
|83
|Shawn Rudloff
|52
