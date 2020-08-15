The building has long since vanished, but longtime residents still remember Tom and Jerry’s Drive-Inn on 10th Street in Gering. One of those memories has become somewhat of a local icon: the Tastee Treat Sandwich.
Gering resident Dick Ross remembers the time well. It was his family that opened the restaurant in the early 1950s.
Dick said the first Tom and Jerry’s actually opened in Scottsbluff on East Overland by Dick’s father (also named Dick) and his partner Russ Watson.
“The Gering restaurant opened a year later in 1949,” Dick said. “The original location was a half-block east of the 10th and S Streets intersection, just across the street to the south from Johnson Cashway Lumber.”
Like many family-owned establishments, Dick’s mother and father worked the business alone. When high school kids needed jobs but couldn’t get to Scottsbluff, they’d apply at Tom and Jerry’s.
“For a long time, just about everyone 16 and over who went to Gering High School worked at least one day there,” Dick said. “It was always a busy spot because it was close to the high school.”
One of the employees Dick remembered was John McLellan, who was a carhop at the restaurant. McLellan went on to become a teacher, coach and later mayor of Gering.
“We had counter space, floor space with a jukebox and curb service where our carhops worked,” Dick said. “Kids would dance there because there wasn’t a lot to do in Gering at the time.”
In 1951, Tom and Jerry’s was on the move. Their new location was at 10th and S Streets, which is the current location of the Brenner law office.
“Dad built a carport where cars could park in the shade,” Dick said. “He also installed electronic service for taking orders.”
Dick remembered one of the first promotions at their new location. Mel Sauer was just getting started at the old KOLT radio and did a remote broadcast from Tom and Jerry’s. It was one of the first remotes Sauer did during his iconic radio career that led him to the Nebraska Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
“Because my parents owned the restaurant, I grew up in that drive-inn,” Dick said. “I was 4 when they first opened and I was still carhopping on my 27th birthday.”
He said the drive-inn was like a family to the employees. Some high school kids would continue working there even as they attended college. Others became fixtures. Pearl McLellan, John’s mother, worked at Tom and Jerry’s for 18 years.
What most people remember fondly is the Tastee Treat Sandwich. While a number of different recipes have been floating around for the hamburger filling, Dick said there’s only one authentic recipe — and he has it on the original recipe card.
The sandwich is basically roasted ground beef with chopped onion and secret sauce. Two ounces of meat went onto a 2½-inch bun, originally custom baked at the old Dutch Maid Bakery.
Later on, Dick’s father bought the state franchise for broasted chicken, which also turned into a best seller for Tom and Jerry’s.
“The chicken became a favorite among locals and also among traveling high school sports teams that stopped on the way home,” Dick said. “The visiting coach would order ahead and we’d listen to the radio for the end of the game. That’s when the chicken went into the roaster and we’d have it ready for them when they arrived.”
That business later turned into a catering service, primarily serving chicken at picnics, class reunions and other gatherings.
“The movers and shakers in Gering were all our friends,” Dick said. “I’m sure many decisions for Gering were made at the restaurant.”
Dick’s wife Monette described the restaurant’s atmosphere and the effect it had on all their employees.
“After the kids would graduate and go on to college, they’d still come back to see Dick’s folks,” she said. “It was an affectionate time for them and they enjoyed reminiscing about their time at the restaurant. It was neat place for people to get together.”
Dick’s parents ran Tom and Jerry’s for 22 years, knowing that running a restaurant requires a lot of long hours.
The restaurant was sold in 1972 and the new owners were only able to keep it operating for about 18 months.
