Regional West addressing major computer system outage
The Regional West health care system is addressing a computer system outage that is impacting its operation Tuesday.

According to information released to the Star-Herald, all Regional West entities are experiencing a computer network interruption.

“Regional West Medical Center and all Physician Clinics are open and operational,” Regional West representatives said. “The emergency department and trauma center is open for those experiencing emergent health concerns.”

Officials indicated that no patient information is impacted.

The Star-Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.

Reporter

Mark McCarthy is a reporter with the Star-Herald and oversees the Gering Courier as editor. He can be reached at 308-632-9049 or via email at mark.mccarthy@starherald.com.

