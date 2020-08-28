Risk of spread of virus doesn’t lessen with change in phases

As the Panhandle readies to move into Phase 4 of directed health measures, Panhandle Public Health District officials remind people that precautions will continue to be taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced that 66 counties are planned to move into Phase 4 next month, including the 12 counties within the Panhandle Public Health District.

According to the release from DHHS, all counties in Phase 3 move into Phase 4 on Sept. 14, “unless hospitalizations dramatically change.”

"By moving into the next phase of directed health measures does not mean that there is less risk of contracting COVID-19, PPHD officials said during Thursday’s briefing.

‘By moving into the next phase, the governor is looking at the hospitalizations," Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said. “As long as our hospitals are not overwhelmed, he is wanting to open up and move forward with letting businesses get back to being productive and moving forward.

The state and health officials will consider the number of hospitalizations, beds that are available and ventilators that are available. As of Thursday, PPHD reported eight hospitalizations, up two from Wednesday.

“That does not mean that we will have less cases, or that there is a lower risk,” she said.

The Panhandle is currently experiencing an increase in cases. Schnell attributed one factor to schools resuming classes.

“We just want to be mindful as we move forward and things do open up, we need to be” following the precautions: social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks, she said. “All the things that we can do to stay safe so that we can keep the schools open, businesses moving forward and being safe.”