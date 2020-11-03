2020 Banner County Election Results

BANNER
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|00
|Joseph R. Biden
|00
|Jo Jorgensen
|00
U.S. Senate
Ben Sasse 00
Chris Janicek 00
Gene Siadek 00
House of Representatives
Adrian Smith 00
Mark Elworth Jr. 00
Dustin C. Hobbs 00
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
Yes 0
No 0
Judge of the District Court
District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
Yes 0
No 0
Judge of the District Court
District 12
Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
Yes 0
No 0
Judge of the Court — District 12
Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
Yes 0
No 0
Judge of the Court
District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
Yes 0
No 0
Chimney Rock Public Power District At Large
Richard Kildow 0
Travis Petersen 0
Banner School Board District 1
Lacy Krakow 0
Jacob Knaub 0
Larry R. Pahl 0
Megan L. Allen (Henderson) 0
Laura M. Baker 0
Bayard School Board District 21
Kim Burry 0
Carolyn Applegate 0
Joe Applegate 0
Proposed Amendment No. 1
Yes 0
No 0
Proposed Amendment No. 2
Yes 0
No 0
Initiative Measure 428
Yes 0
No 0
Initiative Measure 429
Yes 0
No 0
Initiative Measure 430
Yes 0
No 0
