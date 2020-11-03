 Skip to main content
2020 Banner County Election Results
2020 Banner County Election Results

BANNER

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   00
 Joseph R. Biden  00
 Jo Jorgensen   00

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 00

Chris Janicek 00

Gene Siadek 00

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith 00

Mark Elworth Jr. 00

Dustin C. Hobbs 00

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

Yes 0

No 0

Judge of the District Court

District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

Yes 0

No 0

Judge of the District Court

District 12

Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

Yes 0

No 0

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?

Yes 0

No 0

Judge of the Court

District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

Yes 0

No 0

Chimney Rock Public Power District At Large

Richard Kildow 0

Travis Petersen 0

Banner School Board District 1

Lacy Krakow 0

Jacob Knaub 0

Larry R. Pahl 0

Megan L. Allen (Henderson) 0

Laura M. Baker 0

Bayard School Board District 21

Kim Burry 0

Carolyn Applegate 0

Joe Applegate 0

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Yes 0

No 0

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 0

No 0

Initiative Measure 428

Yes 0

No 0

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 0

No 0

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 0

No 0

