2020 Cheyenne County Election Results

Cheyenne County
*Contested races only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|1461
|Joseph R. Biden
|609
|Jo Jorgensen
|32
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|1372
|Chris Janicek
|482
|Gene Siadek
|119
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|1535
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|485
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|57
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|1319
|No
|332
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|1353
|No
|318
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|1391
|No
|293
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|1364
|No
|307
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|1356
|No
|326
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|1106
|No
|848
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|1042
|No
|872
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|1423
|No
|474
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|1139
|No
|807
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|1179
|No
|782
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|1247
|No
|714
South Platte Natural Resources District Board of Directors Subdistrict 7
|Jared Derry
|15
|Larry L. Rutt
|15
Sidney School District
|Brad A. Kennedy
|838
|Kathy Nienhueser
|926
|Matthew Wallace
|509
Leyton School District 3 (3)
|Kevin Henke
|79
|Samuel S. Schumacher
|78
|Susan M. Ernest
|129
|Roland Rushman
|127
|Earl Reilly
|93
|David J. Wiedeman
|125
Board Member of Creek Valley Schools (3)
|Todd Rust
|40
|Matt Klingman
|74
|Troy Isenbart
|61
|Kevin Jacobs
|50
Sidney City Council (2)
|Joe Arterbum
|838
|Burke Radcliffe
|926
|Loren Hoekema
|509
Lodgepole Village Board of Trustees (3)
|R.J. Savely Jr.
|33
|Susan Mitchell
|10
|Justin A. Misgadis
|23
|Gwen Devie
|26
