2020 Dawes County Election Results
Dawes County
*Contested Races only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump  2,919
 Joseph R. Biden1,076
 Jo Jorgensen 107

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 2,870 
 Chris Janicek784 
 Gene Siadek248 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith  2,963
 Mark Elworth Jr.887 
 Dustin C. Hobbs162 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes2,619 
 No630 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes2,809
 No635

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes2,690
 No597 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes2,637
 No610 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes2,628 
 No621

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes2,133 
 No1,703 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 2,093 
 No1,692

Initiative Measure 428

Yes  2,961
 No833 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 2,427 
 No1,452

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 2,434 
 No1,444

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 2,654
 No1,216

Legislative District 43

 Tom Brewer 1,890
 Tanya Storer2,022

Chadron City Council

 Keith Crofutt1,181 
 Joseph W. Johndreau 1,158 
 A.J. Bassett1,024 

Crawford City Council North Ward (1)

 Zac Riggs141 
 David A. Nixon43 

Crawford School Board District 71 (3)

 Alicia Hunter-Robertson 332 
 Donald W. Edelman 429 
 Christine Swanson327 
 Jim Lambert283 
 JoElla Norman561 
 Carl Burrous 192 

Sioux County Board of Regents (3)

Shon J. Whetham  
 Karen M. Huntrods
 Judson T. Skavdahl
 Joleen E. Falkenburg
 Chris Juhnke

City of Crawford Initiative

Should the City of Crawford eliminate its two wards, two council members north and two council members south and elect all city council members at large?

 
 Yes  318
 No135 
