2020 Dawes County Election Results

Dawes County
*Contested Races only
Presidential Ticket
|Donald J. Trump
|2,919
|Joseph R. Biden
|1,076
|Jo Jorgensen
|107
U.S. Senate
|Ben Sasse
|2,870
|Chris Janicek
|784
|Gene Siadek
|248
House of Representatives
|Adrian Smith
|2,963
|Mark Elworth Jr.
|887
|Dustin C. Hobbs
|162
Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court
Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,619
|No
|630
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,809
|No
|635
Judge of the District Court District 12
Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,690
|No
|597
Judge of the Court — District 12
|Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,637
|No
|610
Judge of the Court District 12
Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?
|Yes
|2,628
|No
|621
Proposed Amendment No. 1
|Yes
|2,133
|No
|1,703
Proposed Amendment No. 2
|Yes
|2,093
|No
|1,692
Initiative Measure 428
|Yes
|2,961
|No
|833
Initiative Measure 429
|Yes
|2,427
|No
|1,452
Initiative Measure 430
|Yes
|2,434
|No
|1,444
Initiative Measure 431
|Yes
|2,654
|No
|1,216
Legislative District 43
|Tom Brewer
|1,890
|Tanya Storer
|2,022
Chadron City Council
|Keith Crofutt
|1,181
|Joseph W. Johndreau
|1,158
|A.J. Bassett
|1,024
Crawford City Council North Ward (1)
|Zac Riggs
|141
|David A. Nixon
|43
Crawford School Board District 71 (3)
|Alicia Hunter-Robertson
|332
|Donald W. Edelman
|429
|Christine Swanson
|327
|Jim Lambert
|283
|JoElla Norman
|561
|Carl Burrous
|192
Sioux County Board of Regents (3)
|Shon J. Whetham
|0
|Karen M. Huntrods
|0
|Judson T. Skavdahl
|0
|Joleen E. Falkenburg
|0
|Chris Juhnke
|0
City of Crawford Initiative
Should the City of Crawford eliminate its two wards, two council members north and two council members south and elect all city council members at large?
|Yes
|318
|No
|135
