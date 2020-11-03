 Skip to main content
2020 Deuel County Election Results
  • Updated
Deuel County

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   871
 Joseph R. Biden141
 Jo Jorgensen 20

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse  837
 Chris Janicek104 
 Gene Siadek62 

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith  872
 Mark Elworth Jr.105 
 Dustin C. Hobbs62 

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Stine be retained in office?

 
 Yes625
 No204

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes609 
 No204 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes616 
 No202 

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes627 
 No193 

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes628 
 No192 

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes618 
 No196

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes487 
 No437 

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes 468 
 No422

Initiative Measure 428

Yes 638 
 No264 

Initiative Measure 429

Yes 511 
 No420

Initiative Measure 430

Yes  509
 No427

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 546
 No390

County Surveyor Election

Shall the position of elected Surveyor be eliminated and replaced by the position of appointed Surveyor

 
 Yes 560
 No388 

South Platte Natural Resources District Subdistrict 7 (1)

Jared Derry  438
 Larry L. Rutt485 

Board of Education Creek Valley Schools District 25-1 (3)

Todd Rust  329
 Matt Kingman476 
 Troy Isenbart 410 
 Kevin Jacobs307 

City of Chappell Council Member (2)

Ernie Husmann  212 
 Daniel Riley241 
 Jeron Hahn 249 

Village of Big Springs Village Trustee (3)

Julia Everitt  88
 Dan Van Zee174 
 Richard D. Brown II 69 
 Heather Waterman99 
 Jack H Van Horn 80 
 Thomas Heath31 
 William Studham 59 
