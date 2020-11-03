 Skip to main content
2020 Garden County Election Results
2020 Garden County Election Results

  • Updated
Garden County

*Contested Races only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   1,016
 Joseph R. Biden  161
 Jo Jorgensen   18

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse  938
 Chris Janicek 127
 Gene Siadek 74

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith  982
 Mark Elworth Jr. 136
 Dustin C. Hobbs 44

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes 694
 No 232

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes 688
 No 228

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes 697
 No 230

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes677 
 No 238

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes704 
 No 
210

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes 539 
 No  521

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes   575
 No  486

Initiative Measure 428

Yes  782 
 No  268

Initiative Measure 429

Yes  632
 No 478

Initiative Measure 430

Yes  636 
No  407

 

Initiative Measure 431

Yes   687
 No  419


Board Member of Creek Valley Schools (3)

 Todd Rust 
 Matt Klingman 25
 Troy Isenbart  16
 Kevin Jacobs  13


Board Member of Oshkosh City Council (2)

Bryan Pritchett  158 
 Christy M. Underwood  183
 George Zoucha 192
 Cole Birkel 311
Tags

