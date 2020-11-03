 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 Kimball County Election Results
0 comments

2020 Kimball County Election Results

  • 0

Kimball County

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump  1553
 Joseph R. Biden  267
 Jo Jorgensen   40

U.S. Senate

Ben Sasse 1448 
 Chris Janicek 242
 Gene Siadek 110

House of Representatives

Adrian Smith  1550
 Mark Elworth Jr. 207
 Dustin C. Hobbs 75

Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court

Shall Judge Dirk V. Block be retained in office?

 
 Yes 1158
 No 355

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Travis P. O’Gorman be retained in office?

 
 Yes1173 
 No 366

Judge of the District Court District 12

Shall Judge Andrea D. Miller be retained in office?

 
 Yes1187 
 No 360

Judge of the Court — District 12

Shall Judge Kristen Mickey be retained in office?  
 Yes1176 
 No 351

Judge of the Court District 12

Shall Judge James M. Worden be retained in office?

 
 Yes1190 
 No 351

Proposed Amendment No. 1

 Yes 908
 No 826

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Yes  928
 No 761

Initiative Measure 428

Yes 1217 
 No 471

Initiative Measure 429

Yes  954
 No 772

Initiative Measure 430

Yes 986 
 No 752

Initiative Measure 431

Yes 1049 
 No686

Surveyor Question

Shall the position of elected Surveyor be eliminated and replaced by the position of appointed Surveyor

 
 Yes 1207
 No 538

Board Member Kimball School District 1 (3)

 Heather Norberg499 
 Lanny Little  800
 Jennifer Griebel  529
 Albert Hargreaves  849
 Tom O’Brien 567
 Chauncey G. Pedersen 836

City of Kimball Council Member (2)

Kim Baliman   529
 Gabriel J. Ingram 620
 Kathy Porter  420
 Joette E. Wells  280
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News