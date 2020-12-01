Council interviews Texas administrator Seth Sorensen interviews

City manager candidate Seth Sorensen explained his theories and practice of economic development, housing and the budget to the Scottsbluff City Council Tuesday night, but lit up when asked about roads.
“If you thought I was a nerd before, just wait,” he said, winding up a question from councilman Terry Schaub about infrastructure. “Streets are my love, I could talk about it for the rest of the night.”
Sorensen, 38, is the second candidate to interview for the position. Three candidates are vying for the city manager position, which usually brings a six-figure salary and requires managing the nearly 140 employees and a $48 million budget.
While city council members joked they thought the interview would be shorter due to Sorensen’s engineering background, the hour and 10 minute interview ranged from Sorensen’s reception in Scottsbluff, to deep probes into economic development plans, taxes and infrastructure.
Sorensen has a decade of experience in municipal administration, and spent the last three years as the city administrator for the Town of Pecos in Texas, a city just over 10,200 people with a budget between $38 million and $42 million.
He talked about the “breakneck” growth Pecos experienced as part of the Permian Basin oil boom, meaning the population of the town exploded from around 8,000 to nearly 20,000, including workers from the oilfields.
“A lot of people were living in temporary housing, RVs, hotels, for several months, and going on several years, we had about 99% hotel occupancy and an average of $250 to $300 a night,” he said. “We were not ready for that level of growth, it was beyond anything anyone had ever experienced.
He said he wanted to make sure this regional hub, which has retail, was prepared when it comes to housing.
“We need to be able to make it affordable for people to live here,” he said. “I talked to the clerk at the hotel; he drives in from Mitchell every day from work, which isn’t too terrible — but I’d rather have him live in Scottsbluff, spend his money here, have his family here.”
When asked by councilman Scott Shaver if he was surprised by anything in the city, Sorensen said its the commonality all small towns are facing, both from the COVID-19 crisis, but also of maintaining a budget and providing necessary services.
“It sounds like Scottsbluff is facing the same challenges as every other small town across America,” he said. “There’s some concern, and rightly so, with COVID’s impact on small business. That’s not unique to this community.”
He said the city is in a position to face those challenges.
“Really, what I think Scottsbluff needs to focus on is community, its sense of pride, its commitment to its citizens and the ‘welcoming-ness’ of it to new people and new businesses,” he said.
Mayor Raymond Gonzales asked about Sorensen’s community engagement project in Pecos. Sorensen said one issue with just listening to “outspoken residents” means they often have “a bone to pick or need something done” by the city. He said they developed an app, and have one full-time and several part-time staff members engaged into going into the community and getting feedback. “There’s a lot more eyes of citizens than employees to see the problems,” he said.
Shaver asked what Sorensen considered the city’s role in economic development to be, and if it can have “too big a role.” Sorensen answered he didn’t know as it requires buy-in from the community, which decides the level of growth for which the city strives.
“If you’re not going to do it right, you might as well not spend the effort because you’ll be disappointed in the results,” he said. “It takes people, it takes effort and it takes time,” which all have to be budgeted by the city.
Shaver followed up, asking “Who sets those levels?” and Sorensen replied, “the City Council.”
Councilman Nathan Green asked what fears or concerns might cause him to leave.
Sorensen asked the council to be “communicative and trusting,” and work to build a relationship, instead of surprising him.
“If I were to get fired without explanation or reason, it would be very hard on me,” he said.
For the final question, Schaub asked Sorensen about roads, landfills and stormwater. Sorensen said all of the projects need to be run like utilities, each with independent revenues, and not neglected, or else restoration will cost more in the long-run.
“Engineering is the easy part of all it, coming up with the money is always the challenge,” he said.
The third and final interview for candidate Scott McClure will be held tomorrow in City Council Chambers at 5 p.m. A special meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m., at which a possible finalist for the position could be named.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!