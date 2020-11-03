Goshen County, Wyoming Election Results

Goshen School District 1 (5)
|Ryan S. Clayton
|1576
| Matthew W. Cushman
| 2037
| Sharlet D. Duffy
| 1829
| Dylan Hager
| 2363
| Garrett Meyer
| 1989
| Danielle Murphy
| 1745
| Carlos Saucedo
| 2233
| Taylor Schmick
| 2071
| Michael M. Sussex
| 2497
| Gretchen Wollert
| 1990
| Jane Zulauf
| 1313
Proposed Constitutional Amendment
An amendment to remove the constitutionally specified limit on the amount of debt a municipality can create for sewer projects and would allow the Legislature to prescribe, by law, the debt limit for municipal sewer projects.
|
| Yes
| 3023
| No
| 2674
|Shall Goshen, Wyoming, continue to impose a 1% sales and use tax upon goods and services subject to such tax, to raise revenue for distribution to the general fund of Goshen and the incorporated cities and towns within Goshen?
|
| Yes
| 4368
| No
| 1668