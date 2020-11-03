 Skip to main content
Goshen County, Wyoming Election Results
  • Updated
Goshen County

*Contested Races Only

Presidential Ticket

Donald J. Trump   4878
 Joseph R. Biden  1203
 Jo Jorgensen   86

U.S. Senatorial Ticket

Cynthia M. Lummis   4910
 Merav Ben David 1206

U.S. House of Representatives

Lynnette Grey Bull 1037 
 Liz Cheney 4722
 Jeff Haggit 210
 Richard Brubaker 159

State Senate District 6

Anthony Bouchard   199
 Britney Wallesch 18

Torrington City Council (2)

Dennis Kelly  1380 
 Richard “Rick” Patterson 1576
 Eric Sharp 1004

Goshen School District 1 (5)

Ryan S. Clayton  1576 
 Matthew W. Cushman 2037
 Sharlet D. Duffy 1829
 Dylan Hager  2363
 Garrett Meyer  1989
 Danielle Murphy 1745
 Carlos Saucedo  2233
 Taylor Schmick  2071
 Michael M. Sussex  2497
 Gretchen Wollert  1990
 Jane Zulauf  1313

Proposed Constitutional Amendment

An amendment to remove the constitutionally specified limit on the amount of debt a municipality can create for sewer projects and would allow the Legislature to prescribe, by law, the debt limit for municipal sewer projects.

 
 Yes 3023
 No 2674

Ballot Propositions

1% Sales and Use Tax

Shall Goshen, Wyoming, continue to impose a 1% sales and use tax upon goods and services subject to such tax, to raise revenue for distribution to the general fund of Goshen and the incorporated cities and towns within Goshen?  
 Yes 4368
 No 1668

County Lodging Tax

Shall Goshen, Wyoming, continue a 4% excise tax upon the sales price paid for lodging services within the, the primary purpose of which is local travel and tourism promotion? 

 
 Yes4808 
 No 1235
